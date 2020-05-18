Cocaine haul worth R30m destined for Cape intercepted by Hawks

The Hawks have intercepted a truck carrying cocaine worth more than R30-million on the N1 over the weekend.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said officers from the Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb) acted swiftly on information and intercepted the truck destined for Cape Town at a petrol station on the N1 in the early hours on Sunday.

The truck's container was loaded with cocaine worth about R30,4m.

“When the container was searched, members seized a total of 38 packages containing cocaine and weighing 1kg each.

“Preliminary investigations have established the container came from abroad and transited through different provinces before making its way to Cape Town,” Nkwalase said.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and the truck was seized.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Blue Downs magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“This haul and many others that have recently been confiscated show the supply chains of organised criminal groups have been severed,” said Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said.