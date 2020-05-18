South Africa

Cocaine haul worth R30m destined for Cape intercepted by Hawks

18 May 2020 - 08:30 By Iavan Pijoos
Officers from the narcotics enforcement bureau intercepted the truck destined for Cape Town at a petrol station on the N1 on Sunday.
Officers from the narcotics enforcement bureau intercepted the truck destined for Cape Town at a petrol station on the N1 on Sunday.
Image: Hawks

The Hawks have intercepted a truck carrying cocaine worth more than R30-million on the N1 over the weekend.  

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said officers from the Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb) acted swiftly on information and intercepted the truck destined for Cape Town at a petrol station on the N1 in the early hours on Sunday.

The truck's container was loaded with cocaine worth about R30,4m.

“When the container was searched, members seized a total of 38 packages containing cocaine and weighing 1kg each.

“Preliminary investigations have established the container came from abroad and transited through different provinces before making its way to Cape Town,” Nkwalase said.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and the truck was seized.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Blue Downs magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.  

“This haul and many others that have recently been confiscated show the supply chains of organised criminal groups have been severed,” said Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said.

R1m Tik and Kat drug bust at house in Robertsham

A man was arrested in possession of drugs worth more than R1m at a house in Robertsham on Thursday, the Johannesburg metro police department said
News
3 days ago

Another blow to Free State 'drug cartel'

The seventh member of a massive Free State drug syndicate appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday after his arrest by the Hawks’ ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Surnames could dictate when you can buy booze: here is what you need to know South Africa
  4. Vehicle sales have commenced: How day one went news
  5. High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X