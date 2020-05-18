Covid-19 cases in prisons pass 600

The number of coronavirus infections in SA’s prison system has jumped to 605, with the Western Cape accounting for as many as 24 new cases.

This is according to correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

He said 186 officials and 419 inmates had contracted the virus, while more than 100 people had recovered.

Nxumalo said the new statistics have forced the department to increase surveillance at facilities in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.