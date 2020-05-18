South Africa

Covid-19 cases in prisons pass 600

18 May 2020 - 21:14 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Covid-19 cases in South African prisons have jumped to 605, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Monday.
The number of coronavirus infections in SA’s prison system has jumped to 605, with the Western Cape accounting for as many as 24 new cases.

This is according to correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

He said 186 officials and 419 inmates had contracted the virus, while more than 100 people had recovered.

Nxumalo said the new statistics have forced the department to increase surveillance at facilities in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

“Health care officials continue to render a tremendous service as recoveries are recorded on a regular basis. Therefore, it remains critical that prevention measures do work in our correctional centres in order to contain infections and drive down active cases,” he said.

The total breakdown of Covid-19 cases in the department of correctional services was recorded as follows:

 

  • Eastern Cape — 416 (55 officials, 361 inmates, 71 recoveries, two deaths);
  • Western Cape — 165 (116 officials, 49 inmates, 49 recoveries, two deaths);
  • Limpopo — 2 (2 officials, 1 recovery);
  • Gauteng — 16 (7 officials, 9 inmates, 1 recovery);
  • Northern Cape — (2 officials);
  • Free State — 1 (1 official);
  • KwaZulu-Natal — 2 (2 officials); and
  • head office — 1 (1 official, 1 recovery).

