Durban jewellery heist couple arrested in East London after months on the run

A Durban couple who pulled off a multimillion-rand jewellery heist in 2013 and has been on the run since 2018, was arrested in East London on Monday morning.

A tip-off led to the arrest of Mohamed Billal Sheik, 37, and 42-year-old Zahida Rahaman, who were involved in the 2013 break-in at the Cherry Design store in Durban's Gateway shopping centre.

Coast to Coast Special Investigations private investigator Sean Peirce, who had been helping the police, said the relentless pursuit of the couple led to their arrest.

"We posted all over Facebook and crime groups about them being on the run. A tip-off came on Thursday. It was communicated to Durban police, who contacted East London police. It was discovered the pair were working in East London. The warrants of arrests were e-mailed and they were arrested this morning [Monday]," he told TimesLIVE.