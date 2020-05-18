Facebook partners SANBS to help increase blood donations

Facebook has partnered the SA National Blood Service (SANBS) and the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) to encourage people to donate blood.

This comes at a crucial time as the country starts to see a significant drop in blood donations as people stay at home and adhere to social distancing regulations, despite the World Health Organisation advising that it is safe to donate blood.

“This is an important partnership with SANBS and WCBS, and one which we believe will make a positive difference to blood donations in SA,” said Nunu Ntshingila, Facebook Africa regional director.

“We want to make it easy to connect people who want to donate with opportunities to give, while learning about blood donation opportunities near them and inspiring action,” said Ntshingila.