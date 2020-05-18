South Africa

Facebook partners SANBS to help increase blood donations

18 May 2020 - 14:03 By Amina Deka Asma
Facebook has partnered two local blood services to help increase blood donations during the Covid-19 pandemic
Facebook has partnered two local blood services to help increase blood donations during the Covid-19 pandemic
Image: 123RF/Sudok1

Facebook has partnered the SA National Blood Service (SANBS) and the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) to encourage people to donate blood.

This comes at a crucial time as the country starts to see a significant drop in blood donations as people stay at home and adhere to social distancing regulations, despite the World Health Organisation advising that it is safe to donate blood.

“This is an important partnership with SANBS and WCBS, and one which we believe will make a positive difference to blood donations in SA,” said Nunu Ntshingila, Facebook Africa regional director.

“We want to make it easy to connect people who want to donate with opportunities to give, while learning about blood donation opportunities near them and inspiring action,” said Ntshingila.

SA is the first African country to launch the feature that allows people who are over the age of 18 to sign up as blood donors on Facebook. They will be notified when blood donations centres near them are in urgent need of donors.

Silungile Mlambo, chief marketing officer at SANBS, said: “We face a number of challenges with regard to the collection of blood each year. This year, the pandemic brought us a new challenge. This will revolutionise the way we connect with our donors, allowing us to work smarter and optimise resources.”

“The Western Cape Blood Service is excited to be part of this initiative and we look forward to welcoming new donors to fixed sites at N1 City, Blue Route and 9 Long Street, Cape Town,” said WCBS promotions, public relations and planning manager Michelle Vermeulen.

MORE

LISTEN | Covid-19: It is safe to donate, virus cannot be transmitted through blood, says SANBS

The SANBS' Dr Pheello Lethola says there is no evidence that Covid-19 can be spread through blood
News
1 month ago

Facebook adds blood donation tool to help US blood banks

Facebook has launched a new feature to encourage more people to become blood donors in the US
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Surnames could dictate when you can buy booze: here is what you need to know South Africa
  4. Vehicle sales have commenced: How day one went news
  5. High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X