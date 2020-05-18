South Africa

LOCKDOWN LOSSES: SA BUSINESS IN TURMOIL

Funeral policy cancelled, educational funds put on hold: phlebotomist on lockdown crisis

18 May 2020 - 07:24 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The woman who draws blood from patients for clinical or medical testing said since the Covid-19 lockdown was put into place, her finances have taken a turn for the worst.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Cancelling her mom's funeral policy and requesting a payment holiday for her son's education funds.

This is the story of financial strain and uncertainty for a phlebotomist who works at Lancet Laboratories, and who chose to remain anonymous.

She's is hopeful that after lockdown, things will go back to normal and she'll be able to continue taking care of her family.

The phlebotomist  and mother of one said since the Covid-19 lockdown was put into place in March, things have taken a turn for the worst in terms of her finances.

“Emotionally I haven't been okay since the start of this lockdown,” she told TimesLIVE.

“Both my salary and hours have been reduced. It is quite stressful, Lancet Laboratories has given us the option to reduce our provident fund percentage contribution, and they've sent applications to the Unemployment Insurance Fund.”

She said she's had to dip into her savings to pay some bills, and has put saving money for her son's education on hold.

“So far things I've done to financially adjust to this ordeal is cancel a funeral policy for my mom, and I've requested a payment holiday for my son's education funds.

“After bills are paid I'm left with zero discretionary income.”

She said the laboratory requested that its staff  take “forced leave” as the company does not want to put its employees at risk.

Living with her mom, she said, has been a “blessing in disguise” because it has reduced the stress of having to pay rent.

She said while the lockdown is beyond control, she thinks she will recover but it will take  time.

“It's only a matter of time before things change — that's if they change for the better. I'm happy none of my relationships have been affected by everything happening now.”

