South Africa

Hawks probe more than 160 social media impostors using Bheki Cele's name

18 May 2020 - 11:47 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Fake Bheki Cele social media accounts have angered the police ministry, which says they jeopardise the lives of law-abiding citizens whose intention is to work and collaborate with the police on crime prevention.
Fake Bheki Cele social media accounts have angered the police ministry, which says they jeopardise the lives of law-abiding citizens whose intention is to work and collaborate with the police on crime prevention.
Image: Esa Alexander

There are more than 160 social media accounts across Twitter and Facebook under police minister Bheki Cele's name and none of them belong to him, says the police ministry.

The ministry at the weekend condemned the fake accounts, saying an investigation was under way.

In a statement, it said a warning was issued two years ago against the fake social media accounts but they continue to grow.

“Cele has no social media account, be it private or official,” said the SA Police Service. “Cele has denounced any social media account in his name as fake and has issued a stern warning to those impostors whose motive for impersonating the minister cannot be for anything else but to draw unsuspecting social media users into their criminal activities.”

Investigations by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) are now under way and “at an advanced stage to identify and locate these fake account operators, and bring them to book”.

The ministry said some of the accounts were using pictures that were about 10 years old from when the Cele was still the national commissioner. 

“One such account has just under 60,000 followers who wrongfully believe that they are following and interacting with police minister Gen Bheki Cele.”

According to the ministry, fake accounts also pose a risk to personal safety and the lives of law-abiding citizens whose intention is to work and collaborate with the police on crime prevention.

“It is on this same principle that some citizens who are active on social media may want to share anonymous tip-offs, only for such information to fall into the wrong hands of these impostors.”

MORE

These are the rules – whether I hate booze is irrelevant: Cele

Why exactly did the Bheki Cele focus so heavily on banning alcohol sales?
Politics
8 hours ago

We got what we could out of lockdown, it’s time to move on: Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says his department has got the most out of the lockdown.
Politics
7 hours ago

Government in talks about possible downgrade to level 3: Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has hinted at a looming lockdown downgrade for the country from level 4 to level 3.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Surnames could dictate when you can buy booze: here is what you need to know South Africa
  4. Vehicle sales have commenced: How day one went news
  5. High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X