IN FULL: 'Greater crisis' looms: 38 doctors plea for non-Covid health care resources

We write to you as government employed medical doctors working on the front-line in our fight against Covid-19. We are deeply concerned that in our approach to manage one health care pandemic we are inadvertently causing a much greater health care crisis in SA.

We are especially concerned that our fight against Covid-19 is fuelled by fear and that there is an oversight in the non-Covid health care needs of our country.

The narrative to “stop the spread” of Covid-19 instead of “slowing and managing the spread” is creating an unhelpful illusion that one can altogether avoid this virus. That this should be done at all costs and sacrifice every resource. That non-Covid health care concerns are of lesser importance.

SA is a developing country with a unique disease burden compared to the rest of the world. We have a public health system that functions optimally using a distributive justice approach because of our limited resources.

As doctors working in DOH (department of health) hospitals we have always strived to do the greatest good for the greatest number of patients. However, it seems this model is no longer being followed in our fight against Covid-19.

We fear this will be to the detriment of our ability to provide health care services for non-Covid patients both now and for many years to come.

Covid-19 is a droplet spread virus, some risks of aerosolisation exist. It is extremely contagious because it is a new virus and, prior to infection, no-one in our population has any natural immunity against it. It is essentially an invisible enemy.

Some Covid-19 patients are completely asymptomatic and 80% of the symptomatic patients develop mild disease. Transmission from asymptomatic patients has been postulated, but the extent of this is unknown. The reproductive number for the virus is approximately 2.2 (meaning that on average each person infected, spreads the infection to two others). This happens worldwide despite meticulous infection control measures, despite social distancing and mask wearing, despite lockdown measures. The transmission and reproductive number only decrease once there are no longer enough hosts (people who have not developed natural immunity), a concept otherwise known as ‘natural herd immunity’ or once the majority of a population have been vaccinated.

It is suggested by epidemiologists and medical specialists worldwide that 60-70% of a country’s population will be infected during the course of the pandemic. The spread of Covid-19 virus, and therefore the pandemic, will not pass or end until roughly 60% of the population have immunity. This eventuality cannot be avoided, it can only be slowed or postponed to a certain extent.