South Africa

Jewellery Council calls on government to lift all restrictions on the industry

18 May 2020 - 13:39 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The jewellery industry, which employs about 8,000 people, has appealed to the government to open the industry during lockdown. Stock image.
The jewellery industry, which employs about 8,000 people, has appealed to the government to open the industry during lockdown. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/nd3000

The Jewellery Council of South Africa (JCSA) is appealing to the government to consider lifting all restrictions on the industry, or at least allow e-commerce sales.

In the letter to co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the council said the unrecoverable loss and possible collapse of the industry under an extended lockdown will not only affect those who are employed in it, but also prospective jewellers.

“Employees are dependent on the business recovering soonest. With us finding ourselves in the watch and jewellery business, we are potentially more exposed to anticipated declines in economic activity and we will require a longer runway than other, higher demand fast-moving consumer goods to give our business an opportunity for survival and sustainability,” reads the letter.

Signed by Lorna Lloyd, CEO of JCSA, the letter requested that the ban be lifted “with immediate effect".

“Failure to do so will cause irreparable harm to this industry, from which it will not recover. Reasonable sanitation requirements shall be adhered to at all times.”  

'It's time to move away from a countrywide lockdown': Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter

SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says it is time government considers lifting lockdown regulations in those parts of the ...
News
2 days ago

Under level 4 lockdown, jewellery manufacturers are permitted to operate at 30% capacity.

“In terms of social distancing in the workplace, it should be noted that the layout within a manufacturing environment and the size of a jeweller’s workbench naturally cater for the required social distancing,” Lloyd said.

She argued that many employees are industry specialists “with few other employment opportunities".

"The financial effect of these employees not being able to work from home is affecting approximately 8,000 people employed in the greater jewellery industry,” Lloyd said.

The JCSA represents 243 manufacturer members, 200 retailers, 145 wholesalers and 22 service members, it said.

“In line with our strategy of empowering our youth and creating opportunities for unskilled and less skilled persons to grow and develop, 85% of our workforce consists of individuals under the age of 50, of whom 32% are under 30.

“These individuals and their families will be hardest hit by prolonged layoffs and restructuring, with many at the stage of life that poses significant financial commitments and demands,” the letter said.

The JCSA said as e-commerce is permitted for manufacturing under level 4, “it is imperative that wholesalers and retailers are able to partake on this platform. This will create much-needed revenue without compromising the risk-adjustment strategy”.

The organisation is appealing for the government to "move the retail and wholesale value chain into line with manufacturing".

MORE

Liquor ban cedes control of the alcohol market to the criminal underworld

Benjamin Franklin coined the phrase "nothing is certain in life except death and taxes". There is another certainty: the legal prohibition of alcohol ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Funeral policy cancelled, educational funds put on hold: phlebotomist on lockdown crisis

She had to cancel her mother's funeral policy and request a payment holiday for her son's education funds.
News
6 hours ago

Advocate defends her right to criticise Covid-19 lockdown rules

Gillian Benson, an advocate, says she will not apologise for expressing her own views and will continue to do so.
News
54 minutes ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Surnames could dictate when you can buy booze: here is what you need to know South Africa
  4. Vehicle sales have commenced: How day one went news
  5. High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X