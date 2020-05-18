Jewellery Council calls on government to lift all restrictions on the industry

The Jewellery Council of South Africa (JCSA) is appealing to the government to consider lifting all restrictions on the industry, or at least allow e-commerce sales.

In the letter to co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the council said the unrecoverable loss and possible collapse of the industry under an extended lockdown will not only affect those who are employed in it, but also prospective jewellers.

“Employees are dependent on the business recovering soonest. With us finding ourselves in the watch and jewellery business, we are potentially more exposed to anticipated declines in economic activity and we will require a longer runway than other, higher demand fast-moving consumer goods to give our business an opportunity for survival and sustainability,” reads the letter.

Signed by Lorna Lloyd, CEO of JCSA, the letter requested that the ban be lifted “with immediate effect".

“Failure to do so will cause irreparable harm to this industry, from which it will not recover. Reasonable sanitation requirements shall be adhered to at all times.”