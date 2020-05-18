South Africa

Lawyers for Cradock Four push NPA for a decision on prosecutions

18 May 2020 - 15:55 By ERNEST MABUZA
National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi. Lawyers representing the families of the Cradock Four have written to the NPA demanding that it decides by July 10 on whether to prosecute suspects in the murder of the Cradock Four.
National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi. Lawyers representing the families of the Cradock Four have written to the NPA demanding that it decides by July 10 on whether to prosecute suspects in the murder of the Cradock Four.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

A law firm representing the families of the Cradock Four has demanded that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decides by no later than July 10 on whether or not to prosecute the known suspects in the apartheid-era murder of the Cradock Four.

Should no decision be made by close of business on that day, law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) will launch legal proceedings in the high court to compel the NPA to make a decision.

Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli - known as the Cradock Four - were brutally murdered near Port Elizabeth by members of the Security Branch of the South African police 34 years ago.

20 years on, apartheid victims' families ask Cyril Ramaphosa for closure

The families of apartheid victims have asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise the 300 cases that were referred to the National Prosecuting ...
News
10 months ago

The Foundation for Human Rights (FHR), which has been actively involved in supporting the families of the Cradock Four, said the families have refused to give up their quest for justice and are determined to see justice done.

They want to ensure that those responsible for the murders who were not granted amnesty are held to account. In a statement on Monday, the foundation said the Cradock Four investigation docket went missing from the offices of the NPA nearly two years ago.

"During 2019 the FHR’s private investigator reconstructed the docket, which has been shared with the NPA and the SAPS. However, there has still been no decision by the NPA," it said.

Last week, CDH, which acts pro bono for the Cradock Four families, demanded in writing that the NPA investigate how the criminal docket went missing.

The firm said the opportunity to hold anyone accountable for one of the most notorious crimes committed in South African history fades with each passing day.

READ MORE:

Can the NPA save face on unresolved apartheid deaths?

Doors have opened for the Timol, Simelane and Aggett families but doubts still linger about the National Prosecuting Authority’s behaviour and ...
Ideas
10 months ago

NPA must prosecute apartheid-era crimes, urges TRC commissioner

Many of the alleged perpetrators of apartheid-era crimes are dying, which means speedy prosecuting of those crimes is vital for families to find ...
News
11 months ago

NPA digs into payments to Jacob Zuma from Schabir Shaik - and Mandela

The National Prosecuting Authority says it has discovered additional payments made to former president Jacob Zuma by his former financial adviser ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Surnames could dictate when you can buy booze: here is what you need to know South Africa
  4. Vehicle sales have commenced: How day one went news
  5. High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X