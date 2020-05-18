Man appears in Cape Town court after R6m ecstasy bust

A Durbanville man appeared briefly in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday morning after he was arrested at his house in the middle-class suburb in connection with a R6m ecstasy bust.

Hendrick Johannes van Eck, 30, was released on R10,000 bail after a brief court appearance. He is expected back in court on September 2.

His arrest followed an intelligence-driven multi-agency operation at Cape Town harbour, where the Hawks' narcotics enforcement bureau, police crime intelligence, and Sars custom officials tracked a consignment of ecstasy from Europe.

The contraband, including MDMA powder worth R6.3m and a further R70,000 worth of tablets, was discovered stashed in wooden furniture being transported in a shipping container.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the shipment was allegedly destined for the house in Durbanville where Van Eck was arrested.

“During the search at the house the joint team confiscated approximately 1kg of hydroponic cannabis with an estimated street value of R120,000 as well as equipment used for the cultivation of hydroponic cannabis,” said Nkwalase. “The acting provincial head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Brig Mushavhaduvha Ramovha, commended the joint team for uncovering a consignment of drugs.”