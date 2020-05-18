North West premier Job Mokgoro takes on Sunday Sun over 'sex drama' article

North West premier Job Mokgoro has lodged a formal complaint with the Sunday Sun internal ombudsman after an article at the weekend involved himself in scandalous activity.

The newspaper — under the headline “Premier in sex drama! Mokgoro said to be fuming” — reported that Mokgoro had kicked his partner out of his house amid allegations that his partner and his adviser were having an affair.

The newspaper reported that Mokgoro terminated his relationship with his partner after many years together.

The newspaper reported that rumours about the affair between Mokgoro's partner and his adviser surfaced after the adviser cancelled his meeting with the premier, saying he was ill. The newspaper said on the same weekend in October last year, Mokgoro's partner allegedly requested permission from the premier to visit her family.