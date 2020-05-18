Pinetown supermarket on fire
A supermarket in the Pinetown central business district was on fire on Monday morning.
A cloud of thick black smoke filled the CBD while firefighters tried to douse the flames.
“A short while ago paramedics responded to a large fire on Josiah Gumede Road in the Pinetown CBD. On arrival they found firefighters and police officers in attendance,” said Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson.
A shopping centre in the Pinetown CBD is on fire. Firefighters police and paramedics are on scene. No injuries have been reported as yet @TimesLIVE (Video supplied) pic.twitter.com/5dmOCPEMhM— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) May 18, 2020
Jamieson said no injuries were reported.
“At this stage no injuries have been reported but Rescue Care paramedics are standing by,” he said.
He advised motorists to stay clear of the area.