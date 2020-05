Counterfeit goods worth R12-million were seized during a multi-disciplinary operation in the Johannesburg CBD over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said the operation was conducted on Saturday morning.

Bags full of counterfeit good worth R12m were recovered from a building in Small Street, Makhubela said.

Five people were arrested and are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court soon.