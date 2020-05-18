Ramaphosa stopping for a selfie during his morning walk divides SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has divided many South Africans after a viral video had him trending on social media over the weekend.
In the video, Ramaphosa can be seen taking a morning walk before he was approached by a group of women wearing face masks in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
The women greeted Ramaphosa with their elbows — an alternative to handshakes amid the Covid-19 pandemic — and then asked the president for a selfie.
Ramaphosa can be heard saying: "Come, before we get arrested”.
He and the women can also be heard exchanging jokes before the president jokes: “I’d rather be arrested with you”.
While busy reading about #Trump’s psychotic rule this morning, I hear someone shouting outside my window..”Good morning Mr President, we love you!” @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/UXAuPodAcC— Nwabisa Makunga (@nwabisa_mak) May 17, 2020
Reacting to the video, many slammed Ramaphosa for failing to practice social distancing despite asking South Africans to do the same.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Some praised him for remaining approachable during these unprecedented times.