Ramaphosa stopping for a selfie during his morning walk divides SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has divided many South Africans after a viral video had him trending on social media over the weekend.

In the video, Ramaphosa can be seen taking a morning walk before he was approached by a group of women wearing face masks in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The women greeted Ramaphosa with their elbows — an alternative to handshakes amid the Covid-19 pandemic — and then asked the president for a selfie.

Ramaphosa can be heard saying: "Come, before we get arrested”.

He and the women can also be heard exchanging jokes before the president jokes: “I’d rather be arrested with you”.