Ramaphosa stopping for a selfie during his morning walk divides SA

18 May 2020 - 09:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa stopping for a selfie with citizens has been criticised and applauded.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has divided many South Africans after a viral video had him trending on social media over the weekend.

In the video, Ramaphosa can be seen taking a morning walk before he was approached by a group of women wearing face masks in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The women greeted Ramaphosa with their elbows — an alternative to handshakes amid the Covid-19 pandemic — and then asked the president for a selfie.

Ramaphosa can be heard saying: "Come, before we get arrested”.

He and the women can also be heard exchanging jokes before the president jokes: “I’d rather be arrested with you”.

Reacting to the video, many slammed Ramaphosa for failing to practice social distancing despite asking South Africans to do the same.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

Some praised him for remaining approachable during these unprecedented times.

