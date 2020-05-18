South Africa

Report into JMPD officers at Collins Khosa’s death to be finalised on Tuesday

18 May 2020 - 19:40 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The JMPD said on Monday it had conducted an internal investigation into the officers at the scene in Alexandra when Collins Khosa was allegedly killed by soldiers.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Monday said it expected an investigation into the conduct of officers who were at the scene when an Alexandra man was allegedly beaten to death to be completed on Tuesday.

Collins Khosa was allegedly beaten by soldiers — in the presence of metro police officers — at his home on April 10 during a lockdown operation. He later succumbed to his wounds.

His family took directly to the Constitutional Court in a bid to hold the government accountable for his death.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said they did not argue the matter in court, and opposed the order to disarm and render the officers who attended the scene off-duty.

“At the hearing, JMPD agreed with the attorneys of the applicants that JMPD will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether the conduct of the officers warrants disciplinary action or not,” he said.

“Because of this agreement, JMPD did not see the need to wait for the judgment and it commenced with internal investigations.”

Minnaar said the investigator had since submitted an interim report and had been awaiting one aspect of information from an eyewitness to conclude the investigation.

“It is anticipated that the report will be finalised by Tuesday May 19.”

