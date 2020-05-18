Report into JMPD officers at Collins Khosa’s death to be finalised on Tuesday

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Monday said it expected an investigation into the conduct of officers who were at the scene when an Alexandra man was allegedly beaten to death to be completed on Tuesday.

Collins Khosa was allegedly beaten by soldiers — in the presence of metro police officers — at his home on April 10 during a lockdown operation. He later succumbed to his wounds.

His family took directly to the Constitutional Court in a bid to hold the government accountable for his death.