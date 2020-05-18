Runway repairs, five countries, eight weeks: home sweet home for 78 stranded South Africans

A South African who was a passenger on a five-country repatriation flight which flew 78 South Africans home, starting in Morocco, has described the dramatic and arduous events that led to their return.

"We are a bunch of 78 South Africans who are really relieved to be home. Now we just go through the next phase, which is much simpler than what we have been through already," James de Wet said.

De Wet was one of 28 South Africans who boarded the flight in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday morning before the aircraft made four stops along the route to Johannesburg.

The flight also picked up passengers in Nouakchott (Mauritania), Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), Abidjan (Ivory Coast) and Pointe-Noire (Congo) before reaching Johannesburg on Sunday.

The South Africans had been in these countries for more than eight weeks following the closure of airspace by foreign governments from late March as a means to curb the spread of Covid-19.