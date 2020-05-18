South Africa

SA part of several initiatives to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Cyril Ramaphosa

18 May 2020 - 16:21 By Ernest Mabuza
President Cyril Ramaphosa, also the current AU chair, addressed the 73rd World Health Assembly on Monday - the first ever to be convened virtually.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, also the current AU chair, addressed the 73rd World Health Assembly on Monday - the first ever to be convened virtually.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

SA is participating in several research initiatives with continental and international partners as part of the global effort to develop, manufacture and distribute a Covid-19 vaccine, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa, who is also the current African Union (AU) chair, made the remark at the 73rd World Health Assembly — the first ever to be convened virtually.

“To turn back the frontiers of the pandemic, we also need to deepen international collaboration around research and development and investment in essential medical technologies in Covid-19 diagnostics and therapeutics and in vaccines,” said Ramaphosa.

“We fully support the initiative by the WHO [World Health Organisation] — together with many governments, non-profit organisations and industry leaders — to speed up the development and production of vaccines and therapeutics, and to ensure that they are distributed quickly and equitably across the globe.”

Remdesivir close to EU's initial authorisation as Covid-19 treatment

The head of the European Union's medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday an initial authorisation for US pharmaceutical company Gilead's ...
News
6 hours ago

He said there must also be equitable access to medical equipment, technologies and best practices to combat Covid-19.

Africa is extremely vulnerable to the ravages of the coronavirus, he said, and needed every possible type of support and assistance, including much-needed resources, to bolster its response and offset a potentially devastating social and economic fallout.

Ramaphosa said the AU has taken very deliberate steps to respond to the pandemic, including developing a comprehensive strategy and establishing a Covid-19 Response Fund.

The union has also embarked on a fundraising drive to strengthen the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

“To date, we have raised a combined amount of $61m [R1.12bn] for the Response Fund and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The African Union has made a call for developing countries to be assisted in their efforts to combat the pandemic and to rebuild their economies,” he said.

He said this assistance needed to include debt relief, more special drawing rights (SDR) allocations with the international financial institutions, and the provision of comprehensive and robust stimulus packages to vulnerable countries.

MORE

Africa backs WHO, needs help with debt relief, supplies - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that Africa affirms its "full support" for the World Health Organisation (WHO) which he said had been key in ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Can a 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?

Hundreds of South African health workers were given the BCG vaccine on May 4 in a trial to see whether the venerable formula can protect against the ...
News
6 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa among world leaders demanding free Covid-19 vaccine for all

World leaders past and present insisted on Thursday that any eventual Covid-19 vaccines and treatments should be made available to everyone, free of ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Surnames could dictate when you can buy booze: here is what you need to know South Africa
  4. Vehicle sales have commenced: How day one went news
  5. High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X