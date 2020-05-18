Unions reject plan to wind down SAA and offer 49% pay cut for two months

The majority of unions representing SAA workers have rejected the business rescue practitioners' (BRPs') proposal to wind down the airline.

“We, as the major unions at SAA, are committed to working actively and constructively with minister [Pravin] Gordhan in an effort to rescue our national carrier. And we are prepared to make the necessary sacrifices to do so. However, it appears as if no sacrifice will be enough to satisfy those who are intent on destroying SAA for whatever sinister reasons,” the unions said.

The unions, including the SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), said their members had offered to cut their salaries by up to 49% for two months.

“However, inexplicably, the business rescue practitioners have rejected our offer of a salary cut and, in doing so, have reneged on their previous commitment to accept it. This pay cut – to the tune of R82m - was designed to buy enough time to restructure, right size and reform SAA.

“We have completely lost faith in the business rescue practitioners. It is self-evident that they never intended to rescue SAA and, as such, six months later, there is no business rescue plan. Instead, they unfairly attempted to dismiss all employees and wind down SAA, which amounts to no more than asset stripping,” the unions said.