'We fear Covid-19 is overshadowing other health problems': group of doctors write to president

A group of 38 medical practitioners has penned a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa saying they are concerned the Covid-19 pandemic response is overshadowing non-Covid-19 health care problems.

The five-page letter warned that the government’s approach of having hospitals cut back on services and surgeries, discharge some patients earlier than usual and even temporarily close entire hospitals, was detrimental.

“There is a fine line to be navigated between preventing and causing harm and we fear that we are inadvertently causing much harm to our non-Covid health care seekers. The long-term sequelae of such actions are profound and far-reaching, especially in our resource-restricted system,” read the letter.