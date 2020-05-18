We're discriminated against, says Cape venue refusing same-sex weddings

A Western Cape wedding venue that refused to host same-sex weddings on religious grounds has told the Equality Court that it was discriminated against by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The owners of Beloftebos said on Monday that they had filed opposing papers with the Equality Court, arguing their policy not to host same-sex weddings did not amount to discrimination against LGBTI+ people.

“Importantly, they are also asking the Equality Court to find that the SAHRC unfairly discriminated against them on grounds of conscience, religion and belief, and that the commission is biased and prejudiced in its treatment of them and their belief system,” said Michael Swain, executive director of Freedom of Religion South Africa (For SA).

The venue first came under the spotlight in January after Megan Watling and Sasha-Lee Heekes were turned away. Two months later, the commission launched an application with the court against the owners after four new complaints about the venue including one which took place three years ago surfaced.