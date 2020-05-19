Alcohol ban has taken us back to apartheid days, says shebeen owner

With the sale of alcohol banned for more than seven weeks, the illegal booze trade has mushroomed and prices have rocketed.

People who used to frequent shebeens in the southern Cape said syndicates have stepped in and are charging exorbitant prices for conventional brands of alcohol. In response, many have started to brew their own liquor at home, mostly using pineapples and apples.

On the coast, many people are now making a living from it, brewing 25-litre buckets of iqhilika in places such as Nekkies in Knysna, Nonqaba in Mossel Bay, Nokuthula in Plettenberg Bay, and Lawaaikamp and Thembalethu near George.

The home-brewed alcohol sells for about R10 a litre or R20 for a 2.5-litre bottle. In contrast, Zola Xhinwa, of Nokuthula, said a bottle of Smirnoff vodka is now going for R450 and beer prices have doubled, even trebled.

“I have resorted to drinking homemade booze because it’s affordable,” he said.