Armed gang holds up security guards, breaks into Durban liquor store
An armed gang escaped with a loot of alcohol after breaking into a liquor store in Berea, Durban, on Tuesday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at Pick n Pay Liquors at the Berea Centre about 5am.
Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a group of men allegedly held the security guards at gunpoint.
“One of the suspects threatened them with a firearm and the thieves broke the glass door. They took various liquors from the business premises before fleeing in their getaway vehicle. A case of business robbery has been opened for investigation at Umbilo SAPS,” said Gwala.
A group of armed men broke into an robbed Pck n Pay Liquors in Berea, Durban, in the early hours of this morning. They took various liquor before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle. Police investigating a case of business robbery @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/Wbweo8bABw— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) May 19, 2020