Broke and alone: Lockdown taking toll on breadwinner's mental health

He was able to do everything for his parents and his sister, before the Covid-19 lockdown saw his work hours cut by half — along with his salary. On top of this, the ever-growing number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has taken a further toll on his mental health.

This is the story of an IT support engineer who is trying to keep calm and adjust to the pandemic.

Lehlohonolo*, 27, struggles with anxiety and depression. He was clinically diagnosed in 2018 and has been on medication.

He says the lockdown has affected his finances — he's now only earning half of what he used to get before the pandemic.