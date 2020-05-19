South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Don't use 'Dr Google' to self-diagnose symptoms

19 May 2020 - 07:35 By TimesLIVE
Soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as El Salvador's Supreme Court ordered the immediate suspension of the state of emergency declared by President Nayib Bukele, in San Salvador, El Salvador May 18, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Victor Pena

Joburg NPO provides food and shelter for city's homeless as Covid-19 bites

The organisation provides food parcels within a 30km spread of their service area. Those in need can request via a Whatsapp line, where their details are recorded. When parcels are available, they are contacted to collect them at a nearby spot.

With the help of donations, Fountain for the Thirsty has distributed over 1,800 food parcels during the lockdown.

May 19 2020 - 08:00

Lockdown rules are based on science, insists Cyril

President Cyril Ramaphosa insists lockdown regulations are based on scientific and economic data.

His remarks come as pressure mounts on the government to ease lockdown.

May 19 2020 - 07:15

Lockdown taking toll on breadwinner's mental health

He was able to do everything for his parents and his sister, before the Covid-19 lockdown saw his work hours cut by half — along with his salary. On top of this, the ever-growing number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has taken a further toll on his mental health.

This is the story of an IT support engineer who is trying to keep calm and adjust to the pandemic.

He says the lockdown has affected his finances — he's now only earning half of what he used to get before the pandemic.

May 19 2020 - 07:05

May 19 2020 - 07:00

Don't pay a lockdown admission of guilt fine: lawyers

Magistrates, attorneys and advocates say many, if not most, apparently trivial charges emanating from lockdown arrests will not stick in court.

But if you pay a fine you will have a criminal record.

May 19 2020 - 06:30

Study finds that only one in three online symptom checks proves accurate

Don’t rely on “Dr Google” to diagnose Covid-19 — or just about anything else — if you’re feeling sick. A new study shows that online “symptom checkers” are inaccurate most of the time.

Only about one in three results are accurate, according to Michella Hill from Edith Cowan University in Australia.

May 19 2020 - 06:00

Life was better in quarantine, says Western Cape resident

It was the first time that she had stayed in such luxury. She said all that people did was watch television, eat three-course meals and a full breakfast, and drink a concoction of ginger, lemon and garlic every day.

May 19 2020 - 06:00

How to save a school year?

Think outside the box, say education experts.

