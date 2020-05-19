South Africa

Covid-19 screening, testing on track thanks to Transnet health train

19 May 2020 - 17:17 By Zimasa Matiwane
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on board the Transnet Phelophepa train which will boost Covid-19 screening and testing in eThekwini for the next two weeks.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on board the Transnet Phelophepa train which will boost Covid-19 screening and testing in eThekwini for the next two weeks.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Transnet Phelophepa health-care train will not only boost Covid-19 screening and testing but will also provide assistance in psychology, general health, dental and eye care, as well as a pharmacy.

Transnet in partnership with the Solidarity Fund handed over the mobile clinic to the department of health in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

The clinic will provide health services in Phoenix, Empangeni, Ulundi, Pietermaritzburg and Ugu over the next two weeks.

Transnet healthcare trains to boost Covid-19 testing in KZN, Eastern Cape

Dedicated doctors and nurses with training in Covid-19 testing are expected to visit underserviced areas across both provinces from May 18.
News
5 days ago

Dr Mathapelo Mashupu, the acting train manager, said the clinic will go around the province to render care to the most needy. “These are communities that are normally under-resourced and severely burdened with disease,” she said.

The train is made up of 19 coaches, each about 20m long. Staff can see about 1,500 people a day in various cubicles — some with beds and others with chairs, where patients will be tested.

“Our response plan will be screening, with the help of nurses and medical personnel from the SANDF. We will ensure that every station we visit, we reach out to all the people to ensure that everybody knows their status on Covid-19,” added Mashupu.

KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the initiative is an indication of the government's new approach to health care during the pandemic.

“We have been correctly criticised that the moment we were hit with this pandemic it seemed as if we all believed that other illnesses did not exist any more, therefore our focus was just on Covid-19 ... However, we should start acclimatising to the new normal and that says we are going to deal with Covid-19 together with other illnesses. This train will be providing those services,” she said.

“As we prepare to move to different levels of lockdown, it means the services we are providing must also be a reflection of that.” 

READ MORE:

'Strong indication' all regions in KZN will move to level 3, says Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal is preparing to downgrade to level 3 lockdown.
News
2 days ago

IN FULL: 'Greater crisis' looms: 38 doctors plea for non-Covid health care resources

Children going without immunizations, pregnant mothers avoiding antenatal care bookings and a large number of patients with chronic co-morbidities ...
News
1 day ago

Limpopo health MEC advises Cuban medics not to do things the 'South African way'

The Limpopo health department on Tuesday welcomed 13 Cuban doctors to the province, with health MEC Phophi Ramathuba saying they were relying on ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  4. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producers DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  5. High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X