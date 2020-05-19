Covid-19 screening, testing on track thanks to Transnet health train

“Our response plan will be screening, with the help of nurses and medical personnel from the SANDF. We will ensure that every station we visit, we reach out to all the people to ensure that everybody knows their status on Covid-19,” added Mashupu.

KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the initiative is an indication of the government's new approach to health care during the pandemic.

“We have been correctly criticised that the moment we were hit with this pandemic it seemed as if we all believed that other illnesses did not exist any more, therefore our focus was just on Covid-19 ... However, we should start acclimatising to the new normal and that says we are going to deal with Covid-19 together with other illnesses. This train will be providing those services,” she said.

“As we prepare to move to different levels of lockdown, it means the services we are providing must also be a reflection of that.”