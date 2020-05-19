Covid-19 victim journalist Lungile Tom laid to rest

“[I] wasn’t there to keep you warm like you would’ve wanted me to. I’m sorry I didn’t get to tell you that I loved you one more time before you left me, to kiss your forehead and tell you that it’s OK babe, I’ll see you later. RIP Lungile, In your fave words, 'Catch you later, babe. Peace out'.”

Tom is survived by Nombutuma, his two sons Sive and Imivuyo, and his mother Zukiswa. At the time of his death, Tom worked for eNCA.

In a statement, the broadcaster said Tom joined “in December 2013 as an ENG [Electronic News Gathering] camera operator, bringing his skills from CNBC Africa. Lungile was known for his larger-than-life personality and his dedication to his craft. His buoyant laughter will be sorely missed.”

According to the statement, Tom was admitted to hospital on May 10, with Covid-19 related symptoms.