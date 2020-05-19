Don't use 'Dr Google' to self-diagnose symptoms

Don’t rely on “Dr Google” to diagnose Covid-19 — or just about anything else — if you’re feeling sick. A new study shows that online “symptom checkers” are inaccurate most of the time.

Only about one in three results are accurate, according to Michella Hill from Edith Cowan University in Australia.

“While it may be tempting to use these tools to find out what may be causing your symptoms, most of the time they are unreliable at best and can be dangerous at worst,” said Hill.

Yet many people still turn to Google to get medical advice, self-diagnose symptoms and treat themselves. About 70,000 health-related searches are made on Google every minute, estimates show.