Eastern Cape mayor turns to Vavi after wife tests positive for Covid-19

19 May 2020 - 12:33 By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
Amathole District Municipality mayor Khanyile Maneli said it was believed that his wife contracted Covid-19 at Victoria Hospital, where she works. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

Amathole District Municipality mayor Khanyile Maneli says he will seek advice from SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) leader Zwelinzima Vavi on how to conquer Covid-19. The municipality announced on Monday evening that Maneli was self-isolating after his wife tested positive.

Maneli told DispatchLIVE that he was hoping to get words of encouragement from Vavi, who recently made headlines after defeating the virus.

“A friend of mine has given me his contacts and I will give him a call,” the mayor said.

Maneli admitted that his wife's results had shocked the family. But he was confident that she would beat the coronavirus. “She is very strong ... she is a fighter,” said Maneli.

The mayor said his results came back negative when he tested for the virus last week. On Monday, after his wife got her results, the mayor decided to get retested. People who had interacted with him were also tested for Covid-19.

“Our two children, who are not here with us, have also tested for Covid-19 and they are waiting for their results,” said Maneli.

He said it was believed that his wife had contracted Covid-19 at Victoria Hospital in Alice, where she works. The mayor said that some of her colleagues at the hospital had also tested positive.

Maneli said he had been informed that staff at the hospital were now being tested for the virus. “Apparently they are also disinfecting there,” he added.

The mayor cautioned the community and stressed the importance of following lockdown rules.

