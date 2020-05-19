South Africa

I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools

19 May 2020 - 21:03 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has defended her department's decision to reopen schools from June 1.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has defended her department's decision to reopen schools from June 1.
Image: GCIS/Kopano Tlape

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has told the country that she “cannot guarantee” that every single pupil will be safe from contracting Covid-19 when grade 7s and 12s go back to school on June 1.

Motshekga said she took exception from people who insinuated that the department was reckless for reopening schools despite being unable to guarantee that learners will be safe.

If she'd had her way, the “coronavirus should have never happened”, she said. But now that the whole world was battling with the pandemic, the only thing the department could do was take the necessary precautions.

Furthermore, despite Covid-19, life must continue, said the minister, who was agitated by a question on what guarantees there were about safety and whether all safety measures and personal protective equipment (PPE) would be in place on time at all schools.

Why reopen schools? Because school is good for children: Motshekga

The longer schools stay closed, the higher the risk that pupils might never go back, the basic education minister warned on Tuesday.
News
2 hours ago

Motshekga also said parents who wished to keep their children away from school when they reopen — citing the lack of a guarantee for safety — were welcome to do so. However, the department was not going to be held at ransom by people's personal preferences.

“Guaranteeing [whether or not] people are safe — it is a very difficult one. We are doing everything in our power to protect everyone,” said the minister.

“It is not as if we are so cruel that we would just lead people to death. Why should they die — what did they do? What we are working on is to put all the necessary safety measures in place. As to whether one will be in a car accident going to work or such guarantees, I cannot [say].

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that grade 7 and 12 pupils will return to classrooms on June 1 2020 while teachers will return to schools on May 25. Motshekga assured the public that the government would be implementing safety measures to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus in reopened schools.

“Imagine saying we will wait for coronavirus even if it ends in 2022 because we cannot make guarantees. It is not possible.

“That is why we have opened the economy in level 3, which is not because we are certain there will not be infections. The reality is that life must go on.

“I cannot stand here tonight and say, 'I put my head on the block — nobody is going to die.' I cannot do that. But we will try our best to have everyone safe.”

Motshekga said all learners and teachers will be screened on a daily basis, while surfaces will be sanitised daily.

As things stand, school structures' surfaces are not contaminated after the schools closed seven weeks ago, she said.

Cleaning with the daily application of sanitiser will only start on June 1.

As to who will do the work of applying the sanitiser on surfaces, as well as screening learners, Motshekga said the department of public works will have to intervene in some provinces, while some provinces will have to hire people specifically for that job.

MORE:

It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s

South African schools will reopen on June 1 - starting with grade 12 and 7 pupils.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Angie Motshekga addresses SA on proposals to save the school year

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga was on Tuesday due to address a media briefing on how government would save the 2020 school year in the wake ...
News
4 hours ago

More than 1,500 schools hit by vandalism, theft during lockdown

The vandalism of schools across the country continues to worsen during the Covid-19 lockdown.
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  4. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  5. High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19

Related articles

  1. IN FULL | Motshekga's address on the reopening of schools, feeding schemes and ... South Africa
  2. Why reopen schools? Because school is good for children: Motshekga South Africa
X