IN FULL | Motshekga's address on the reopening of schools, feeding schemes and learner transport

Before I talk about the plans for the reopening of schools, let me once again condemn the vandalism that has taken place. We have now 1,577 schools broken into around the country — 463 of the schools are in KwaZulu-Natal and 336 are in Gauteng.

This is truly a disturbing trend that will set us back in our efforts of trying to get back the academic programme. We appeal to members of the public to help the police bring the perpetrators to justice.

State of readiness

The council of education ministers (CEM) met yesterday to consider the latest reports on the state of readiness for the reopening of schools. CEM was noted the progress that has been made. We wanted school management teams to open schools and receive the material required. The first consignments have arrived in schools and more deliveries will be made as time progresses.

We are confident that the reopening of school across provinces will happen as outlined in the protocol that has been developed. The reports we got are showing that preparations have been taking place and good progress has been made. All indications are that the preconditions for the reopening of schools will be met — obviously with the premium being on saving lives.

The delivery of the Covid-19 essentials are being done in all provinces to ensure that safe places. The items regarded as essential are: sanitisers, masks, water and sanitation. Of course the schools will be cleaned and most are being cleaned as we speak.

CEM agreed that provinces must move at the same pace to ensure that nobody is left behind. CEM emphasised the need to pay special attention to the health and safety of all learners, teachers and all employees in schools.

Earlier today, we met with teacher unions and school governing associations, together with the principals' association. We updated them regarding our plans.

Comorbidities

The department working with health professionals has profiled the sector and it will be issuing guidelines on how to manage them. We are working with the department of public service and administration of this aspect.

We also urge parents to work closely with schools to ensure that learners with pre-existing illness are also assisted. Schools will work with parents to obtain the information which once again needs to be treated with the utmost care.

This matter is of paramount importance and we appeal for co-operation in this regard.