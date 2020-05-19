Joburg designer offers portraits for students deprived of graduation snaps

The lockdown has stripped people of a lot of things, from jobs and income to family time and a social life.

For students, it has robbed many of the chance to don their graduation gowns, take that walk to receive their certificates and, at the end of it all, have the special moment captured on camera.

A Johannesburg fashion designer whose business is among those that have slowed down has decided to put her illustration skills to use. Instead of designing graduation outfits, she's creating graduation portraits for her clients who have missed their graduations.

While scores of South Africans have been turning to social media to show how they are having their own mock graduation ceremonies at home, Vuyelwa Matsane says she wants to help cement their achievements by giving them a portrait in their graduation gear.