Joburg NPO provides food and shelter for city's homeless as Covid-19 bites

When demand for shelter for the homeless grew during the first week of lockdown, Shalene Selkirk, founding director of Fountain for the Thirsty, set out to provide temporary shelters and distribute food parcels to the needy in northern Johannesburg.

Selkirk started the NPO in 2017 to help the homeless in Johannesburg after seeing many hungry and desperate people on her daily commute to Wits University as a student.

“It's easy to see how prevalent the issue of homelessness is in our city. I saw a great need and I figured it can't be that all of those people holding boards and standing at the robots are lying [about being desperate]. I was concerned,” she said.

Now, after serving over 20,000 cooked meals at their weekly dinner table initiative over the last three years, Selkirk’s desire to cater to the immediate needs of the homeless has been reinvigorated during the Covid-19 pandemic.