Laptops, cellphones and stoves among R4m worth of recovered stolen goods

Two Johannesburg men have been arrested after being found withstolen goods hidden inside a hijacked truck, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

The men, aged 21 and 28, were caught during an intelligence-driven operation in Ormonde on Monday.

Officials recovered goods worth R4m. Among the items were cellphones, laptops, thermometers, stoves, fridges and sweets, said police spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“It is alleged that a logistics truck with cargo from OR Tambo International Airport en route to Kempton Park was hijacked on Saturday. The truck driver was allegedly threatened and forced off the road by armed suspects, who bundled him into a bakkie and later dumped him in Tembisa unharmed,” he said.

Mulamu said the suspects were traced and arrested at a house in Ormonde and further investigation led the team to a private storage facility in Pretoria North where other valuables were recovered.

The two will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday for possession of suspected stolen property.

Mulamu said investigations were ongoing.