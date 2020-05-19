South Africa

Lion shot and killed in KZN after months of terrorising community

19 May 2020 - 13:29 By Orrin Singh
A large male lion next to a cow it had killed after the big cat was shot and killed by a farmer in Dundee on Sunday.
A large male lion next to a cow it had killed after the big cat was shot and killed by a farmer in Dundee on Sunday.
Image: KZN Edta

A large male lion was finally shot and killed in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, bringing to an end a three-month long search for the predator. 

It was a case of the hunter becoming the hunted when the animal was gunned down by a farmer in Dundee, near Nquthu, after terrorising the local community and attacking his livestock since escaping from a nearby reserve earlier this year. 

In February, TimesLIVE reported that a lion had been captured on camera just outside Dundee. 

Large mystery lion on the loose in northern KZN

The hunt is on for a large lion which is believed to have escaped from a game reserve near Dundee, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 months ago

Days later Ezemvelo Wildlife staff attempted to lure in the big cat with a carcass, but this proved futile.

In a statement on Sunday, economic development and tourism MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the search for the animal had been ongoing for months, and killing it was the last option.

"Rural communities, already under a huge yoke of poverty, have had to bear the brunt of this lion, which wiped away any possible reserves as livestock is part of the economy of rural people."

Escaped Limpopo lions were living in 'deplorable' conditions: NSPCA

The Limpopo game farm where seven lions escaped this week is facing allegations that the animals were being kept in "deplorable" conditions.
News
6 days ago

She said the seriousness of the situation prompted the department, through Ezemvelo Wildlife, to conduct an investigation to determine whether it was necessary to issue a permit to kill the animal. 

"A permit for depredation purpose was issued to the local farmer whose livestock was also attacked by the lion."

Dube-Ncube confirmed it was the same farmer who killed the lion on Sunday. 

"Once again I wish to assure the farming community, traditional leaders, leaders of society and local communities that their safety and the protection of their livestock is our priority. We are encouraged by their co-operation," she said. 

In March, Times Select reported that Swelihle Biyela, 28, was attacked on November 3 while on his way to fetch his cows in KwaYanguye, 30km away from Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park.

MORE

Carcass trap set for lion loose in northern KZN

An animal carcass is being used to lure in a rouge male lion on the loose near Dundee in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 months ago

Limpopo lockdown has a real bite when you have to watch out for lions

In the village of Sigonde, Nelson Muleya scans the brown veld, looking for lions.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  4. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producers DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  5. High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X