Lion shot and killed in KZN after months of terrorising community

A large male lion was finally shot and killed in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, bringing to an end a three-month long search for the predator.

It was a case of the hunter becoming the hunted when the animal was gunned down by a farmer in Dundee, near Nquthu, after terrorising the local community and attacking his livestock since escaping from a nearby reserve earlier this year.

In February, TimesLIVE reported that a lion had been captured on camera just outside Dundee.