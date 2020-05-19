Loved the 'Zol' song? There is more coming!
What started off as poking fun at co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's comments on the government's decision to continue its ban on the sale of tobacco products quickly turned into a hit for music producer Max Hurrell.
Pouncing on Dlamini-Zuma and her infamous line about zol, Hurrell released a track that has been making waves around the world.
The song got so much attention that Dlamini-Zuma reached out to Hurrell to thank him for “entertaining the nation”.
Of course, the guy took a shot and asked her to star in a music video — but for now, the only answer he has is a blue tick.
So what does Hurrell think of the regulations anyway?
“I do understand,” he told TimesLIVE. “There comes a time where you are asking South Africans to stay indoors and follow all of these rules and regulations and these keep changing. These people who are reliant on tobacco products turn to these things, which are stress relievers in this time. It's a toxic habit, but it is a thing that people use to get through things.”
So what's next for Hurrell? Watch out, politicians — he's got his eye on you!
“I am 100% going to do more. I'm going to work on some remixes, some music. I want to be meticulous and careful with my next move. I don't want to release something that is sub-par just for the sake of getting views. I want to keep building my brand and my story.”