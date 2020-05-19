Loved the 'Zol' song? There is more coming!

What started off as poking fun at co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's comments on the government's decision to continue its ban on the sale of tobacco products quickly turned into a hit for music producer Max Hurrell.

Pouncing on Dlamini-Zuma and her infamous line about zol, Hurrell released a track that has been making waves around the world.

The song got so much attention that Dlamini-Zuma reached out to Hurrell to thank him for “entertaining the nation”.

Of course, the guy took a shot and asked her to star in a music video — but for now, the only answer he has is a blue tick.