South Africa

Mpumalanga man sentenced to two life terms for raping stepdaughter

19 May 2020 - 12:09 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to two life terms for raping his stepdaughter.
A Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to two life terms for raping his stepdaughter.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

The KwaMhlanga regional court in Mpumalanga has sentenced a 42-year-old man to two life terms for raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

The rapes, according to the National Prosecuting Authority, occurred in 2015.

“The court heard that the victim’s mother went to attend traditional-ceremony training when these incidents happened,” said Monica Nyuswa, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga director of public prosecutions. “The accused took the victim to his parental home where the first incident happened and again on their way back, he pulled off the road and forcefully raped her under a bridge. The victim reported the ordeal to her sister and her mother and the authorities were alerted,” Nyuswa said.

In court, the man denied the allegations and disputed DNA evidence linking him to the rapes.

“Asking the court for a harsh sentence, the state emphasised the seriousness of the offence and that it was committed against a child by her own stepfather who was supposed to protect and care for her in the absence of her mother. The state submitted that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed sentence of life,” Nyuswa said.

The man was deemed unfit to possess a firearm and unsuitable to work with children.

“The court further ordered that the name of the accused be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and that his employer be notified,” said Nyuswa.

MORE

Woman raped, another murdered in separate incidents in Mpumalanga

A woman was murdered and a second was allegedly raped in separate incidents in Mpumalanga over the weekend, provincial police said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

KZN rape suspect who allegedly lured victims with job offer on Facebook arrested

A 29-year-old suspect was arrested by the Inanda Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in the early hours of Saturday in ...
News
2 days ago

Mpumalanga serial rapist sentenced to 37 years in prison

The Mkobola Regional Court in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga, has sentenced a taxi driver, who committed a series of sexual crimes to 37 years ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  4. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producers DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  5. High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X