Rats and expired food uncovered in Durban raid, 15 arrested
At least 15 people have been arrested for operating unregistered businesses and not having the proper documentation to be in the country in a raid on Durban's notorious Point precinct.
Rats, expired and rotting food, as well as counterfeit goods were uncovered during the raid at a number of hijacked buildings in the area on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development and tourism Nomusa Dube-Ncube, accompanied by police, crime intelligence, Durban metro police, inspectors from the business regulations and consumer protection unit, and members of home affairs' immigration unit, pounced on a number of hijacked buildings which were reportedly being used to store and sell expired and counterfeit goods.
This followed a wave of tip-offs regarding illegal businesses operating in the area.
Dube-Ncube said those arrested were a mixture of locals and foreigners, confirming the existence of an international criminal syndicate.
“Such unscrupulous elements are involved in cross-border crime and have a disregard of business regulations. They have been found to be using fraudulent trading permits and their business are not registered as they don’t have identity documents.”
She encouraged members of the public to report illegal business activities to the department.
“A team of experienced officials from the department are on standby to investigate complaints regarding excessive pricing and violation of business regulations.”
Members of the public can contact the department at Consumer.Complaints@kznedtea.gov.za or WhatsApp tip-offs to 082 458 0706/082 374 6660.