Sunday Sun stands by its story on Mokgoro as premier goes to ombud

19 May 2020 - 17:53 By ERNEST MABUZA
The Sunday Sun newspaper says it stands by the story it published about North West premier Job Mokgoro's fallout with his adviser over sex allegations involving his partner.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Sunday Sun says it stands by the story it published about North West premier Job Mokgoro's alleged fallout with his adviser over sex allegations involving his partner.

On Monday, Mokgoro's spokesperson, Vuyisile Ngesi, said Mokgoro lodged a formal complaint with the newspaper's internal ombudsman after an article at the weekend implicated the premier in scandalous activity.

The newspaper, under the headline “Premier in sex drama! Mokgoro said to be fuming”,  reported that Mokgoro had kicked his partner out of his house amid allegations that she and his adviser were having an affair.

The newspaper reported that Mokgoro terminated his relationship with his partner after many years together.

Sunday Sun also reported that rumours about the affair between Mokgoro's partner and his adviser surfaced after the adviser cancelled his meeting with the premier, saying he was ill.

The newspaper said on the same weekend in October last year, Mokgoro's partner allegedly requested permission from the premier to visit her family

"We can confirm spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi lodged a complaint with our internal ombud on behalf of the North West premier, Job Mokgoro, but disagree with his assessment of our article.

"Sunday Sun stands by the story we published on Sunday of the premier’s fallout with his adviser, Hector Magome, over sex allegations involving his partner, Tebogo Mathibedi," Sunday Sun editor-in-chief Mapula Nkosi said on Tuesday.

She said Magome confirmed the fallout and details in the newspaper's article.

"We trust in the processes of our internal ombud to deal with the premier’s complaint," Nkosi said.

