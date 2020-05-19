Winde touts extra 2,300 hospital beds in new plea for lockdown easing

Four temporary hospitals for Covid-19 patients will have more than 2,300 beds, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday.

In addition to an 850-bed facility at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the hospitals will be located in Khayelitsha, on the R300 and in the wine lands, he said.

The 850-bed, four-ward CTICC hospital would admit 200 people a day, and discharge the same number, he said. The three other hospitals would have 616 beds altogether.

Winde said planning for the hospitals was part of a range of health interventions that meant the province was ready for the Covid-19 peak and could join the rest of the country in moving to a lower level of lockdown.