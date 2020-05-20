40,000 could die in SA when Covid-19 storm peaks: experts

Both Mkhize and the team of experts stressed that the figures were not set in stone and were subject to new and more credible data becoming available, along with SA's response to containment measures.

“The one issue that we all agree on is that, up until recently, the figures from models were a bit less reliable. The term is 'uncertainty'. That uncertainty means that we must be aware that there is an issue but the exact date, the exact numbers and so on, will become clearer as you get more information fed into the system. We will be able to deal with that. However at this point, we have been working on these numbers,” Mkhize said.

Even as most of the country prepares to head to level 3 of government's alert levels at the end of this month, the department of health can only hope that it will have done enough to drill into South Africans the need to practise the non-pharmaceutical interventions of social distancing, heightened hygiene and mask wearing, in the absence of treatment for the virus.

Mkhize also appeared to downplay the grim picture painted by the experts in relation to the availability of ICU beds.

“The total number of beds both in public and private sector comes to a total of 125,390. That is generally non-ICU beds, and then there are 4,000 beds which are ICU beds and with the time we have added, there have been another 6,500 beds that have been put up.

“There are also plans for adding additional ICU beds for example out in Nasrec [Johannesburg]. There are plans to put up ICU beds there. I think we must just note the fact that there will be this issue of the ICU bed shortfall,” he said.

He said that government would continue to work to build bed capacity according to the needs of the different areas.

“Based on the current plans that we are working on and also the focus in terms of the additional resources that there should be additional procurement that will actually help to improve the numbers at that point. That means that as we move along we will be dealing with that. In some of the provinces and some of the districts we have taken a view that says we need to look at the peak time as we look at the numbers increase, we are going to have to keep increasing the number of beds as it were,” said Mkhize.