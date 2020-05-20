50 days in lockdown then 30 days out could be SA's golden cycle

The team was particularly interested in the difference between strategies aimed at mitigation and those aimed at suppression.

Mitigation measures reduce the number of new infections, but at a relatively slow rate. They include general social distancing, hygiene rules, case-based isolation, shielding of vulnerable groups, school closures and restricting large public events.

Suppression measures lead to a faster reduction in the number of new infections by applying additional interventions such as strict physical distancing, including lockdown.

Chowdhury said the team found a continuous three-month lockdown would reduce new cases to near zero in most countries. But they would also experience significant job losses, financial insecurity and social disruption.

An alternative may be to alternate strict measures with intervals of relaxed social distancing, and the researchers wanted to work out the ideal frequency and duration of these interventions.