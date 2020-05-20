South Africa

AfriForum to offer legal support to SGBs against deployment of brigades in schools

20 May 2020 - 07:36 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The Gauteng department of education has invited graduates between the ages of 18 and 35 to apply for the opportunity to be trained as brigades to be deployed in schools to support Covid-19 regulations.
Image: 123RF/milkos

AfriForum has expressed concern at the recruitment of Covid-19 “brigades” in Gauteng schools, which it said had been done without the consultation of governing bodies.  

This comes as basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced the country's schools would reopen on June 1 — starting with grade 7 and 12 pupils.

The Gauteng department of education recently invited graduates between the ages of 18 and 35 to apply to be trained as brigades to be deployed in schools to render support with certain tasks.

The tasks include screening of staff and pupils, data capturing and monitoring compliance with regulations such as social distancing, according to spokesperson Steve Mabona.

However, AfriForum said “role and powers” of the brigades had not been clearly defined.

“It would have made more sense if the department had discussions with schools so that schools can decide for themselves whether they want to use these brigades. Many schools enjoy active parental and community involvement and the duties of such an additional role can easily be filled from within the community itself,” said Henk Maree, spokesperson for AfriForum.

Maree said law enforcement bodies such as the SANDF and the SAPS were supposed to be well trained in managing similar crises but had been widely criticised for their actions after various incidents.

“This raises the question of how a few weeks of training could prepare members of these brigades adequately to not overstep their authority ‒ especially in vulnerable communities such as schools,” he said.

Maree said the term “brigade” was alarming and no parent would wish to expose their children to a militaristic environment, saying governing bodies should have been granted an opportunity to respond to the initiative.

“School communities should have the right to choose whether or not to seek such assistance. Where schools do not give these brigades access to their grounds, personnel and learners, their choice must be respected.

“If this is not the case, AfriForum will support governing bodies with legal advice. The UN has already raised its concern about the use of excessive force in SA’s enforcement of the Covid-19 lockdown. The institution of brigades looks like a further attempt by the government to force its powers onto schools,” said Maree.

Meanwhile in KwaZulu-Natal, the department of education said it would embark on a “rigorous” sanitisation, disinfection and deep cleaning of schools to prepare for the reopening of schools.

In a circular issued last week, principals of schools and school governing bodies were instructed to source the services of co-operatives for a period of three months. The co-operatives would assist with the process of disinfection/sanitisation and deep cleansing of schools.

“In instances where the SGB is unable to attract services from co-operatives, recruitment of capable individuals should be the next option,” said head of department Dr Enock Nzama.

