AfriForum to offer legal support to SGBs against deployment of brigades in schools

However, AfriForum said “role and powers” of the brigades had not been clearly defined.

“It would have made more sense if the department had discussions with schools so that schools can decide for themselves whether they want to use these brigades. Many schools enjoy active parental and community involvement and the duties of such an additional role can easily be filled from within the community itself,” said Henk Maree, spokesperson for AfriForum.

Maree said law enforcement bodies such as the SANDF and the SAPS were supposed to be well trained in managing similar crises but had been widely criticised for their actions after various incidents.

“This raises the question of how a few weeks of training could prepare members of these brigades adequately to not overstep their authority ‒ especially in vulnerable communities such as schools,” he said.

Maree said the term “brigade” was alarming and no parent would wish to expose their children to a militaristic environment, saying governing bodies should have been granted an opportunity to respond to the initiative.

“School communities should have the right to choose whether or not to seek such assistance. Where schools do not give these brigades access to their grounds, personnel and learners, their choice must be respected.