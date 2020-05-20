COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 40,000 could die in SA when Covid-19 storm peaks: experts

20 May 2020 - 8:47

OPINION | People will remember who they could trust during this time

I have always had a healthy respect for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Whether they started their businesses out of a dire need for employment or had a vision and just went for it and created a livelihood for themselves, I think it is very brave, and their hard work and perseverance deserves admiration.

We find ourselves in unprecedented times. Apart from the social impairments we are experiencing by not being able to have contact with our family and friends, our working lives also had to adjust drastically to adopt to specifications in order to flatten the curve.

For small businesses, this lockdown and the subsequent restrictions placed on businesses have a monumental impact. However, entrepreneurs are known for their determination, perseverance, creativity and tenacity. These traits are exactly what is needed in times like these.