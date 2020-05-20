COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 40,000 could die in SA when Covid-19 storm peaks: experts
Even as most of the country prepares to head to level 3 of government's alert levels at the end of this month, the department of health can only hope that it will have done enough to drill into South Africans the need to practise the non-pharmaceutical interventions of social distancing, heightened hygiene and mask wearing, in the absence of treatment for the virus.
20 May 2020 - 9:12
IN QUOTES | Angie Motshekga on back to school, Covid-19 plan and training for educators
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday gave an update on preparations for the reopening of schools on June 1.
Schools will open for grades 7 and 12, as well as some “smaller schools” (not more than 125 pupils). Other grades will return in a phased approach.
20 May 2020 - 9:10
50 days in lockdown then 30 days out could be SA's golden cycle
An 18-month cycle of 50 days of strict lockdown followed by 30 days of easing could peg SA's Covid-19 fatalities to just over 9,000 and allow the health system to cope, says an international team of researchers.
SA was one of 16 countries in which three scenarios were modelled by the Global Dynamic Interventions Strategies for Covid-19 Collaborative Group, led by University of Cambridge global health epidemiologist Rajiv Chowdhury.
20 May 2020 - 9:00
OPINION | SA needs to rebuild the economy and rescue failing businesses now
While everyone in SA appreciates regular updates on the crisis from our head of state, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent address to the nation was sadly vague and uncertain, without any clear sense of how SA will protect its fragile economy.
Reading between the lines, the one aspect that did become extremely clear during his address is the pace at which government believes we should proceed.
The astounding lack of urgency around salvaging our economy is cause for considerable alarm, if not flat out panic.
One of the most critical factors for the success of a country’s response to this pandemic is trust.
20 May 2020 - 8:47
OPINION | People will remember who they could trust during this time
I have always had a healthy respect for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Whether they started their businesses out of a dire need for employment or had a vision and just went for it and created a livelihood for themselves, I think it is very brave, and their hard work and perseverance deserves admiration.
We find ourselves in unprecedented times. Apart from the social impairments we are experiencing by not being able to have contact with our family and friends, our working lives also had to adjust drastically to adopt to specifications in order to flatten the curve.
For small businesses, this lockdown and the subsequent restrictions placed on businesses have a monumental impact. However, entrepreneurs are known for their determination, perseverance, creativity and tenacity. These traits are exactly what is needed in times like these.
20 May 2020 - 8:30
Schools reopen in South Korea as virus fears ease
Hundreds of thousands of South Korean students returned to school on Wednesday as educational establishments started reopening after a coronavirus delay of more than two months.
Students lined up for temperature checks and were given sanitisers to wash their hands as they entered school premises while teachers greeted them with smiles and occasional elbow bumps.
20 May 2020 - 7:00
'You can consider us as dead, whether by Covid-19 or hunger': how foreigners are hit hard
“I have reached the point where I am willing to risk it all if it means I can start working to help provide for my family who is heavily dependent on me.
“As a self-employed refugee, I already live hand to mouth. If we don’t work we won’t have anything to eat,” said Jeanne Butoyi, a permanent resident who has been living in SA for 22 years.
Originally from Burundi, Butoyi works as a hairdresser and lives with her husband and two children. She is surviving with help from family friends.
“Debt is piling up and even if the lockdown is lifted today, I don’t know how I am going to make up all the money I now owe,” said Butoyi.
20 May 2020 - 7:00
Grade 12 pupils are back in class - over the airwaves.
As SA grapples with the back-to-school problem, the good old traditional radio has saved the day in Limpopo.
20 May 2020 - 6:52
Eastern Cape prison records 34 new Covid-19 infections, taking number of cases in SA prisons to 654
“Results of inmates who were tested at SADA in the Eastern Cape recorded an increase of 34 positive cases. This is one of the areas receiving attention from the provincial department of health as Chris Hani District has been classified as one of the epicentres in the Eastern Cape,” said Nxumalo.
20 May 2020 - 6:39
40,000 could die in SA when Covid-19 storm peaks: experts
SA is likely to face a crisis due to a shortage of ICU beds when the Covid-19 storm lands wreaking havoc and claiming at least 40,000 lives.
A consortium of experts who have been providing the health department with scenarios that could unfold in the coming months made this revelation during a webinar with the media and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday evening.
20 May 2020 - 6:00
Teachers blast Angie's school plan
The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) said that June 1 “seems very optimistic at this stage, if our own research is correct”.
20 May 2020 - 6:00
Abnormal is the new normal for children in lockdown - 7 tips for parents
The mental health of our children should be given careful attention during these strange times, said Carol Surya, a psychologist who has authored books on positive parenting.
20 May 2020 - 5:55
Cape Town photographer raises nearly R500k to help feed the needy during lockdown
Cape Town photographer and videographer, Chad Nathan has raised nearly R500,000 to help feed hundreds of the city’s most vulnerable.
Re-opening of SA schools:
Why reopen schools? Because school is good for children: Motshekga
The longer schools stay closed, the higher the risk that pupils might never go back.
This is according to basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who was answering the question “why reopen schools?” at a press briefing on Tuesday evening.
IN FULL | Motshekga's address on the reopening of schools, feeding schemes and learner transport
It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s
South African schools will reopen on June 1 — starting with grade 12 and 7 pupils.
And when the doors are opened after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus lockdown in SA, pupils will return in a staggered fashion.