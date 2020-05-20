South Africa

Eastern Cape prison records 34 new Covid-19 infections, taking number of cases in SA prisons to 654

20 May 2020 - 06:52 By Nonkululeko Njilo
An Eastern Cape prison has recorded 34 new Covid-19 infections, taking the number of cases in the country’s prisons to 654.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

SA's prison system has recorded 34 new Covid-19 infections as of Tuesday.

This is according to spokesperson for the department of correctional services Singabakho Nxumalo, who said the new cases were recorded at a facility in the Eastern Cape.

“Results of inmates who were tested at SADA in the Eastern Cape recorded an increase of 34 positive cases. This is one of the areas receiving attention from the provincial department of health as Chris Hani District has been classified as one of the epicentres in the Eastern Cape,” said Nxumalo.

He said the new infections took the total number of infections to a staggering 654 — accounting for 199 officials and 455 inmates with the virus.

Nxumalo said recoveries across the country’s correctional facilities had been standing at 123.

The total breakdown of Covid-19 cases in the department was recorded as follows: 

  • Eastern Cape — 460: officials — 61; inmates — 399; recoveries — 71; deaths — 2
  • Western Cape — 170: officials — 123; inmates — 47; recoveries — 48; deaths — 2
  • Limpopo — 2: officials — 2; inmates — 0; recoveries — 1
  • Gauteng — 16: officials — 7; inmates — 9; recoveries — 2
  • Northern Cape — officials — 2
  • Free State — officials — 1
  • KwaZulu-Natal — officials — 2
  • Head Office — officials — 1; recoveries — 1

