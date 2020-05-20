Ekurhuleni officer arrested after truck hijacked at gunpoint

An Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer and a suspected accomplice have appeared in court charged with robbing a truck that was transporting masks.

The officer, who is stationed in Kempton Park, and the other man appeared at the Boksburg magistrate's court on Monday on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

“The allegations are that, on May 14 2020 [the officer] was driving an official EMPD vehicle when he stopped a truck that was transporting masks. He instructed the driver to alight from the truck, pointed a firearm at him and forced him into another vehicle that was parked behind the EMPD vehicle, driven by accused two.

"Two further suspects alighted from the EMPD vehicle and went to assist in the robbery. The suspects drove off in different directions, using both vehicles, while one of them drove the truck,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Police witnessed the incident and gave chase.

“In an attempt to get away from the SAPS, the EMPD officer jumped out of the car while it was still in motion and the car bumped a truck that was stationary at a robot. He tried to run away but was apprehended with his official licensed firearm and badge,” Mjonondwane said.

She said a firearm without a serial number was found inside the car the officer was driving.

The registration number that was on the official vehicle was found to be false and the correct registration number was found underneath the false registration plate, Mjonondwane said.

The case has been postponed to May 28 for a formal bail application.