Government punishing us for its own failures, says woman who started petition against tobacco ban

Bev Maclean, who started an online petition against the ban on the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products, has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing the frustration she says is felt by many.

The petition was started when smokers were given one day’s notice of the ban before the lockdown started on March 27, and has since been signed by more than 529,000 people.

“We have lost patience and confidence in you and your government. It is baffling why you continue to ban the sale of tobacco products,” said Maclean in the letter.

Maclean said smokers initially bought into the idea that the lockdown had been critical to curb the spread of the virus.

“However, the government has made several highly questionable decisions including the decision to ban tobacco products for sale in supermarkets, petrol stations and spaza shops.