'Today's judges just like those under apartheid' - Jacob Zuma attacks the judiciary

Former president Jacob Zuma has compared SA's judiciary today to that of the apartheid regime.

According to Zuma, the attitude of the judges towards him in the democratic dispensation is the “same” as that of the apartheid judiciary when he was a freedom fighter.

In an unsubstantiated claim, Zuma said there were judges who had declared that he would never win a case in any court matter they preside over.

Zuma made these claims in the final episode of season 1 of the Zooming with Zumas show aired on video-streaming platform YouTube.

In an attempt to validate his claims, Zuma went as far as making reference to chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's public critiques of the judiciary.

Zuma is due to appear in court on June 23 as the arms deal trial resumes, where he will face charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering, among others.

“Having fought for freedom, democracy and justice, I feel justice at the moment in our country is a problem,” said Zuma.