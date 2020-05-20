Mixed feelings for Durban business owners in the heart of the city during lockdown

Theo Reddy, owner of the well-established Reddy’s Bakery in Dr Pixley KaSeme Street, says that business has been down because foot traffic has slowed.

“Most of our customers and pedestrians in this area are essential workers. Our business is down by 30%-40% but I do believe keeping people safe is more important at this time,” said Reddy.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has vowed to take stringent action as Durban has been labelled a “hotspot” for the virus. Premier Sihle Zikalala said the province was tightening the regulations with Durban’s coronavirus cases growing daily.

“We have decided as the provincial command council to implement an intensified lockdown for eThekwini District. We have issued a directive to our law-enforcement authorities to apply the law in its strictest form, and make sure that there are no compromises,” said Zikalala.

With fewer people walking about on the streets of Durban and metro police monitoring the activity in the CBD, Reddy has found that there are fewer altercations and there is less activity outside his store.

“Usually someone is being held up at gun or knifepoint here outside the shop at least once or twice a day. Ever since the country started level 4 of the lockdown, there has been virtually no activity outside the shop. I believe the police are doing a good job,” said Reddy.