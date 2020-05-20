Popular University of the Western Cape staff member dies of Covid-19

Staff at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) are reeling after campus IT technician Mogamat Salie succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday.

Salie was described by his colleagues as a “champion for the underdog” who would place himself in difficult situations to “stand up for those who were not always able to fight for themselves”.

The veteran staff member had been working at UWC since 1997.

Manie Regal, UWC executive director for finance and services, described Salie as “a dear friend, colleague and mentor to many within his team” in a tribute distributed to university staff on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that one of our ICS [information and communication services] staff members, Mogamat Amien Salie, passed away today [Monday] at 2am. He was a member of the student laboratory support team as a technician,” he said.