Prisoner rights organisation calls for release of 24,000 more inmates

“We have consulted the department’s 2018/2019 annual report and it states that there were 162,587 warm bodies [inmates]. But our [prison] capacity as a country is 120,000. So they have to release more prisoners to ensure that our infrastructural capacity is protected.

“If someone comes out to commit crimes then the department has failed to do its job. Their job is to correct prisoners’ behaviour and reintegrate them back to society as useful citizens,” said Bhudu.

However, the Public Service Association (PSA) said the pandemic could not be used to gain freedom into a society from which one was removed.

“The release of offenders will compromise the gains the president has made when instituting the national lockdown in March. Small and big businesses are incurring huge losses, unemployment has reached a record level. In the current economic conditions, it will only be a matter of time before they return to crime in a desperate attempt to survive,” said the PSA.